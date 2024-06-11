Sindh Budget To Be Presented On June 14
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh Government has decided to present annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday (June 24) in Sindh Assembly.
According to a letter issued by provincial Finance Department here Tuesday, Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held at CM House on the same day at about 9:00 am and the budget documents will be approved at the assembly forum.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding a portfolio of the Finance, will present the budget at Sindh Assembly at 3:00 pm.
