Sindh Budget To Be Presented On June 14

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Sindh Budget to be presented on June 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh Government has decided to present annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday (June 24) in Sindh Assembly.

According to a letter issued by provincial Finance Department here Tuesday, Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held at CM House on the same day at about 9:00 am and the budget documents will be approved at the assembly forum.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also holding a portfolio of the Finance, will present the budget at Sindh Assembly at 3:00 pm.

