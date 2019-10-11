UrduPoint.com
Sindh Building Control Authority Asks Builders To Immediately Remove Construction Material, Debris From Roads

Fri 11th October 2019

Sindh Building Control Authority asks builders to immediately remove construction material, debris from roads

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Friday asked the Builders and Developers to join hands with SBCA in the cleanliness drive initiated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and immediately remove the construction material and debris from the roads and surroundings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Friday asked the Builders and Developers to join hands with SBCA in the cleanliness drive initiated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and immediately remove the construction material and debris from the roads and surroundings.

SBCA Director General (DG) Zafar Ahsan in a letter to Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman appealed to him to instruct the members of his association not to leave the construction material on the roads which affect the traffic and cause discomfort for the pedestrians.

"Lets share responsibility for a prosperous tomorrow," he concluded.

