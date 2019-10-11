- Home
Sindh Building Control Authority Asks Builders To Immediately Remove Construction Material, Debris From Roads
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:41 PM
Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Friday asked the Builders and Developers to join hands with SBCA in the cleanliness drive initiated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and immediately remove the construction material and debris from the roads and surroundings
SBCA Director General (DG) Zafar Ahsan in a letter to Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman appealed to him to instruct the members of his association not to leave the construction material on the roads which affect the traffic and cause discomfort for the pedestrians.
"Lets share responsibility for a prosperous tomorrow," he concluded.