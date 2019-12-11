UrduPoint.com
Sindh Building Control Authority Employees Protest For Regularization Of Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The contractual and daily wage employees of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration for regularization of their services.

The SBCA employees while holding placards, marched towards Hyderabad Press Club where they chanted slogans for their demands.

They informed the media persons that they were working in Sindh Building Control Authority for the last 10 to 15 years on contract and daily wage basis.

They said that provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had assured them of resolution of their demands but were still waiting for fulfillment of the promise.

They once again demanded of the higher authorities to regularize their services and save their families from financial and mental disturbances.

