Sindh Building Control Authority Forms Two Committees

Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday formed two committees, one to monitor private public sale projects as per the building laws and the second for assistance of Anti-Corruption.

The committees had been formed on the directives of SBCA Director General Zafar Ahsan.

The first committee would inspect the completion of the project as per completion date, issuance of project NOC for advertisement which aims to provide information to the citizens before booking or doing investment in any project.

The Deputy Director (Vigilance) and respective town officers would work as members of the committee, whereas they would also physically visit the site of the project and present the report to Deputy Director (Design) for further legal action.

The second committee had been formed to cooperate with the Anti Corruption Department in investigations process.

SBCA officers including Zaheer Ahmed, Asif Hussain Sheikh and Ali Raza Zardari had been nominated as members of the said committee.

