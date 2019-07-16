UrduPoint.com
Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Sets Up Emergency Cell

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sets up Emergency Cell

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Shaheed Benazirabad, set up an Emergency Cell at district office to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of potential heavy rains

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Shaheed Benazirabad, set up an Emergency Cell at district office to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of potential heavy rains.

Regional director, through announcement on Tuesday, has appealed residents of building in dilapidated condition to shift from there prior to start of rains to some suitable and safe places in order to avoid harm to human life or any financial loss.

Announcement further said that concerned staff was directed to take immediate steps in the wake of public complaints regarding decayed and dilapidated buildings.

The emergency cell has been allocated Phone Nos. 02449370313 and 02449370314 for any emergency situation.

