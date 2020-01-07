UrduPoint.com
Sindh Building Control Authority Special Team Conducts Dilapidated Buildings Survery

On the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Sukkur completed a survey of dilapidated buildings and issued 23 notices for immediate evacuation while nine other buildings were marked for repair

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Sukkur completed a survey of dilapidated buildings and issued 23 notices for immediate evacuation while nine other buildings were marked for repair.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that a three-storeyed building collapsed in Sukkur that killed nine people. The government showed concern over the dilapidated condition of various buildings in Sukkur after the incident and ordered the SBCA to take action against all such buildings to prevent any future accident.

A special team, headed by Controller SBCA Ali Raza and Regional Registrar Ali Mehdi, conducted a survey of the buildings and found the condition of 23 buildings dilapidated.

Talking to media persons at Press Club Sukkur, the special team of SBCA said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed them to complete a survey about the buildings in Sukkur and asked them to submit a report.

They said that some 32 buildings in Sukkur were found dilapidated and they had issued notices them to evacuate those buildings immediately. They said that nine buildings needed urgent repair though the team had no intention to remove people from their shelters but wanted them to prevent any fatal accident in the future.

