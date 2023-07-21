Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics Dr. Ishaque Ahmed Ansari, on Friday, said that SBoS will further expand the facility of internship for fresh graduates while steps would be taken to provide an honorarium to the interns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics Dr. Ishaque Ahmed Ansari, on Friday, said that SBoS will further expand the facility of internship for fresh graduates while steps would be taken to provide an honorarium to the interns.

He was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here on the completion of SBoS's first-ever Summer Internship Program for graduate students of Statistics departments from all the Universities of Sindh.

The program that started on July 03, 2023, was aimed at providing students of statistics departments an opportunity of learning new and practical skills and gain work-related experience in their field.

Dr. Ishaque Ansari said that the internship program would prove very beneficial for the students of statistics departments of various public universities and open up new avenues of career development in the field.

Vowing to make the internship program compatible with global standards he sought cooperation from all the educational institutions.

He noted that internship programs help the young blood in professional networking and exploring career paths when they step into practical life after leaving their Alma mater.

Senior Statistician, Nisar Akhtar, graced the event as chief guest and distributed the certificates among successful candidates.

He lauded the efforts of SBoS regarding the Internship program and informed the audience that Dr. Ansari always remained innovative as he witnessed him during his service at the State Bank of Pakistan.

Sindh Bureau of Statistics is a prime official agency of Sindh Province working for the last five decades with the mandate of collection, compilation, and dissemination of statistical data on socio-economic indicators for planners, policymakers, researchers, and academia.