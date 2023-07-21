Open Menu

Sindh Bureau Of Statistics To Expand Its Internship Program: Dr. Ansari

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Sindh Bureau of Statistics to expand its internship program: Dr. Ansari

Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics Dr. Ishaque Ahmed Ansari, on Friday, said that SBoS will further expand the facility of internship for fresh graduates while steps would be taken to provide an honorarium to the interns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Director General Sindh Bureau of Statistics Dr. Ishaque Ahmed Ansari, on Friday, said that SBoS will further expand the facility of internship for fresh graduates while steps would be taken to provide an honorarium to the interns.

He was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held here on the completion of SBoS's first-ever Summer Internship Program for graduate students of Statistics departments from all the Universities of Sindh.

The program that started on July 03, 2023, was aimed at providing students of statistics departments an opportunity of learning new and practical skills and gain work-related experience in their field.

Dr. Ishaque Ansari said that the internship program would prove very beneficial for the students of statistics departments of various public universities and open up new avenues of career development in the field.

Vowing to make the internship program compatible with global standards he sought cooperation from all the educational institutions.

He noted that internship programs help the young blood in professional networking and exploring career paths when they step into practical life after leaving their Alma mater.

Senior Statistician, Nisar Akhtar, graced the event as chief guest and distributed the certificates among successful candidates.

He lauded the efforts of SBoS regarding the Internship program and informed the audience that Dr. Ansari always remained innovative as he witnessed him during his service at the State Bank of Pakistan.

Sindh Bureau of Statistics is a prime official agency of Sindh Province working for the last five decades with the mandate of collection, compilation, and dissemination of statistical data on socio-economic indicators for planners, policymakers, researchers, and academia.

Related Topics

Sindh State Bank Of Pakistan Young July Event All From Blood

Recent Stories

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Missi ..

Canada Becomes Third-Party Contributor to EU Mission in Armenia - Global Affairs

2 minutes ago
 First Global Media Forum begins in Azerbaijan

First Global Media Forum begins in Azerbaijan

2 minutes ago
 Farewell for retired employees of Defunct DMC East ..

Farewell for retired employees of Defunct DMC East held

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner for uninterrupted power supply till M ..

Commissioner for uninterrupted power supply till Muharram 11

38 minutes ago
 Arshad Iqbal's five-fer takes Pakistan Shaheens to ..

Arshad Iqbal's five-fer takes Pakistan Shaheens to final

38 minutes ago
 Two shot dead in different incidents in Attock

Two shot dead in different incidents in Attock

38 minutes ago
Dr. Qibla praises China's model of religious freed ..

Dr. Qibla praises China's model of religious freedom, inclusivity

38 minutes ago
 IGP appreciates role of scholars in promoting peac ..

IGP appreciates role of scholars in promoting peace, inter-faith harmony, unity ..

38 minutes ago
 84 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

84 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

38 minutes ago
 Devotees continue visiting shrine of Hazrat Bibi P ..

Devotees continue visiting shrine of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman

38 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrests drug dealers, recovers 80 K ..

Larkana police arrests drug dealers, recovers 80 Kg charas and car

38 minutes ago
 Two Cases of West Nile Fever Registered in Russia ..

Two Cases of West Nile Fever Registered in Russia - Authorities

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan