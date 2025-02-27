Sindh Cabinet accords approval for procurement of E-bikes for women, double-decker buses

Sindh Cabinet has taken decisions for procurement of 1000 pink electric motorcycles for women, acquisition of double-decker busses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city and improving Keenjhar Lake and KB Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Sindh Cabinet has taken decisions for procurement of 1000 pink electric motorcycles for women, acquisition of double-decker busses and electric vehicles (EVs) for the city and improving Keenjhar Lake and KB Feeder to provide water for the K-IV project.

These decisions were made in provincial cabinet meeting held here at the CM House on Thursday under the chair of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet also allowed Dow university to establish a company to manufacture anti-rabies and anti-snake vaccines to save lives of the people affected by dog and snake bites.

The cabinet was informed that the Transport and Sindh Mass Transit Authority department (T&MTD) plans to launch a program aimed at enhancing female mobility through sustainable transportation. This initiative will introduce approximately 1,000 electric motorcycles for women, which will be allocated through an open and transparent balloting process. The initiative requires Rs 300 million to be obtained outside the budget.

The cabinet decided that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) would procure the EV motorcycles through competitive bidding from one or more manufacturers, contingent on price and maintenance factors. Distribution will occur via a transparent open balloting process in the presence of media, subject to the criteria that the applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh, student or working female, having valid two-wheeler license holder while the beneficiary would not sell the electric motorcycle for a period of seven years.

The cabinet was informed that the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) plans to procure 50 public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses.

The transport department intends to operate 15 double-decker buses on Shahrah-e-Faisal and approved the proposal, allocating Rs 3 billion for the project.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of revising PC-I of the Greater Karachi Bulk Supply Scheme K-IV, with new projected cost of Rs. 50,989.328 million, reflecting a 27.65 percent increase over the original budget. The ECNEC had already already approved the scheme in the year 2023 and 2024.

The cabinet was also informed of the need to construct a transmission line for the K-IV project by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC). Additionally, a 132 KV grid station is required, necessitating funding of Rs 16.47 billion for its establishment. The Energy Department has agreed that the loan amount will be disbursed in tranches based on the actual progress of the project, which will be verified by the Energy Department.

The cabinet approved a 20% joint equity investment totaling Rs. 3,295 million by STDC and the Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL). The remaining 80%, amounting to Rs. 13,179 million, will be financed through debt or loans from the Sindh Finance Department. The repayment of the loan by STDC will begin from the Commercial Operations date (COD). The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) will act as the 50 MW bulk-power consumer for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). A Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) will be signed between KWSC and STDC, and a 50 MW Renewable Energy Hybrid Independent Power Plant (IPP) will subsequently be established in the vicinity.