Sindh cabinet approves allotment of 100 acres of land for SU Thatta campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Cabinet has approved the allotment of 100 acres of land for the Thatta Campus of the University of Sindh on Thursday.

The approval was granted unanimously during the meeting of the provincial cabinet under the chair of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held at the CM House.

According to the SU spokesperson Nadir Ali Mugheri the land allocated for Sindh University’s Thatta Campus was located between Makli and Thatta, which was said to be a prime location and its price had been fixed at Rs 2.5 million per acre.

During the meeting, the cabinet also amended the policy regarding land allotment for educational institutions, deciding to offer such land at 50 percent of its market value. Under this new policy, the land for the Thatta Campus will be given at a concessional rate of Rs 1.2 million per acre.

Welcoming the Cabinet’s decision, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati and Pro-Vice Chancellor of Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and all members of the provincial cabinet.

They termed the decision a commendable initiative to promote higher education in a backward area like Thatta.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the decision marked a historic milestone for the people of Thatta and surrounding areas. By approving land for the Thatta Campus, the Sindh government had taken a visionary step toward providing access to quality higher education for the local youth.

He further added that the University of Sindh was fully committed to establish a state-of-the-art campus on the newly allotted land, which will serve as a center of knowledge and development for thousands of young students in the district.

On the other hand, PVC Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi also thanked the Chief Minister and the Sindh Cabinet for the decision and said that the day was not far when a splendid campus would be built on the allotted 100 acres of land.

She expressed hope that following the land allotment, the provincial government will soon provide funds for construction purposes so that a modern campus equipped with world-class facilities could be developed.