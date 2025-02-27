Sindh Cabinet approves establishment of Dow Science Foundation, other proposals: Shrajeel

The Sindh Cabinet has approved the establishment of the “Dow Science Foundation” under the management of Dow Medical University, the transfer of Mehr Polytechnic Institute to SZBIST and several other proposals submitted by different departments

The cabinet meeting was held here at the CM House on Thursday with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Addressing a press conference after cabinet meeting, Sindh senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon informed that the cabinet also approved the procurement of double-decker buses and additional electric buses, the automation of anti-narcotics records, the provision of free pink bus service for women, the installation of a transmission line to Dhabeji for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Project, the registration of double-cabin vehicles under a single category, and the review of costs for the Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake expansion project under the K-4 initiative.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet has decided to automate the anti-narcotics record. He noted that previously, people registered double-cabin vehicles under commercial categories to evade taxes while using them for personal purposes. The cabinet has now abolished this practice, ensuring that all such vehicles will be registered under a single category, preventing tax evasion.

Sharjeel Memon said the Dow Science Foundation Company will manufacture medicine, vaccines, and other forms of treatment against snake and rabid dog bites.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet approved allocating funds from the open auction of premium number plates for the construction of houses for flood victims. The Sindh government has decided that these funds will be directed to the Sindh People's Housing Scheme.

He said Sindh cabinet also decided to write a letter to honorable Prime Minister with a request to provide 180 electric buses out of 360 to Sindh as per pledge he had made during his visit to Karachi. The rest of the buses would have to be procured by the provincial government.

He stated that the Sindh government is investing $1.6 billion in water projects for Karachi, marking a significant initiative for the city's residents. Additionally, with the support of the World Bank, the Energy Department has been providing solar systems to 250,000 homes.

The cabinet also granted approval to extend this initiative by providing solar systems to an additional 50,000 homes, Shrajeel stated.

Senior Minister announced that the Sindh Transport Department will provide pink scooters to women free of cost. Women with a valid two-wheeler license will be eligible to receive these scooters, which will be distributed through an open balloting process within a few weeks.

To ensure transparency, the balloting will be conducted in front of the media every month. The scooters will be given to students, businesswomen, and working women. The Transport Department will offer bike-riding training for women, with lady instructors appointed to facilitate the training.