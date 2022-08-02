Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for energy conservation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Cabinet has approved the establishment of Sindh Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (SEECA) for ensuring implementation of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (NEECA) Act in the province.

Imtiaz Sheikh while chairing a meeting of energy department officials here on Tuesday said that SEECA, while working on pattern of NEECA, will take effective steps to implement the rules and regulations to increase the efficiency of electrical appliances in the construction, industrial, agricultural and power sectors as well as private and government buildings in the province.

The minister directed the officers to utilise their full potential to fulfil the objectives of the newly established agency as energy conservation and efficiency of energy supply equipment is vital for reducing wastage of energy and keeping its production cost under control.

He said that establishment of SEECA will help ensuring production of quality electrical equipment as per required standards by manufacturing companies and their availability in market for domestic and commercial consumers.

It would not only help conservation of electricity at a large scale but consumers will also get rid of the complaints of frequent breakdown of electrical equipment, he added.