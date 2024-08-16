Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said Sindh Cabinet has made significant decisions in its meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Addressing a press conference after Cabinet meeting, Sharjeel said provincial cabinet has approved the allotment of 250 acres land for a 500MW solar park in Manjhand district Jamshoro. Additionally, approval was granted to establish a 120 MW solar park on 612 acres of land in Karachi Central District. The establishment of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA) was also approved during the meeting.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Sindh would play a crucial role in resolving the current energy crisis. He noted that President Asif Ali Zardari was committed to providing relief to the people under any circumstances. President Zardari also issued a statement yesterday, emphasizing that the current electricity bills are beyond the people's tolerance, and therefore, relief should be provided, he said.

The President also urged all governments to take action to ease the burden on the public, he said and mentioned that economic and energy experts had concluded that Thar coal can play a pivotal role in addressing the energy crisis. Thar coal will be used to generate affordable electricity, which will not only meet Pakistan's energy needs but also enable the country to export electricity, he added.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that a retired general was arrested today, and according to ISPR, there have been three additional significant arrests, which we welcome. It appears that these arrests may be linked to the tragic events of May 9, where certain individuals went to great lengths to discredit their own institutions. These arrests demonstrate that the net is tightening around those conspiring against Pakistan.

He remarked that conspiracies were orchestrated against Pakistan in the pursuit of power, with everyone driven by their own interests. Some sought positions, while others aimed for different benefits, leading to the May 9 conspiracy. The May 9 tragedy stands as one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history, designed to mislead and provoke the people, turning them against their own institutions.

The ultimate goal was to pressure these institutions into halting actions against PTI founder and clearing the path for his return to power.

The PTI founder was the mastermind behind the May 9 tragedy, directly involved in its planning, while others acted as facilitators, Memon alleged.

The senior minister stated that there is another facilitator of the PTI founder who has played, and likely continues to play, a significant role in securing relief for PTI from the courts. This facilitator is a notorious figure, and during his tenure in a very important constitutional position, he repeatedly violated the constitution and laws of Pakistan, actions that are well known to the public. This individual used his position to target Imran Khan's opponents through his remarks, imprisoning them and closely monitoring their cases, all driven by his infamous conduct.

He mentioned that this infamous person was responsible for the arrest of the People's Party leadership. On his orders, our leaders Faryal Talpur, Syed Khurshid Shah and Agha Siraj Durrani, were arrested. He created an atmosphere of fear and made arbitrary decisions, leading to the suffering of many in Pakistan at the hands of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Anyone conspiring against the country’s institutions, whether it be the former Chief Justice or a former head of an institution, must be brought to justice, Sharjeel stressed.

He stated that the leadership of the PPP had faced severe oppression, including hangings, bombings, shootings, and flogging. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's government was dissolved twice, and its leaders were imprisoned twelve times without any crime. Despite this, the People's Party has never spoken out against the country or its institutions, he expressed.

There is open and shut case against PTI, as the attacks on police with petrol bombs from Zaman Park are considered acts of terrorism. The Election Commission's verdict indicates that India and Israel were supporting PTI, revealing a sinister conspiracy against the country. Those who facilitated the May 9 tragedy should be punished according to the law.

In response to a question, he stated that Sindh continues to provide affordable electricity to the entire country. The coal mined from Thar is supplied by the Sindh government at low rates. He emphasized that their politics are focused on Pakistan as a whole, not just on any particular province. President Asif Ali Zardari, after assuming the presidency in 2008, worked on energy projects as part of his vision.