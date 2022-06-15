Sindh Cabinet approves Rs 1.71 trillion tax-free budget for FY 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Cabinet has approved Rs 1.71 trillion tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was attended by the all Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and officers concerned.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said that the budget was for the poor people.

He said that social safety and economic stability measures had been taken in this budget.

Murad Ali Shah while terming the budget as a best one said that it had been prepared in consultation with Cabinet members and stakeholders.