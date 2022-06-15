UrduPoint.com

Sindh Cabinet Approves Rs 1.71 Trillion Tax-free Budget For FY 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Sindh Cabinet approves Rs 1.71 trillion tax-free budget for FY 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Cabinet has approved Rs 1.71 trillion tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 here on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was attended by the all Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and officers concerned.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said that the budget was for the poor people.

He said that social safety and economic stability measures had been taken in this budget.

Murad Ali Shah while terming the budget as a best one said that it had been prepared in consultation with Cabinet members and stakeholders.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Poor Budget Murad Ali Shah All Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

33 minutes ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

9 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.