Sindh cabinet approves Rs 4bln for NICVD, 0.5% job quota for transgenders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The provincial cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took important decisions in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

It approved release of Rs 58 billion debt support fund for on-going PPP mode development projects, provided Rs 4 billion grant to NICVD, established Sindh Physiotherapy Council, reconstituted zakat council allocated 0.5 percent job quota for transgenders and also decided to organize festivals in every district but two more events in Thar during this winter.

The cabinet meeting that was held in the CM House was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, ACS Home, Chairman P&D and other concerned officers.

The provincial cabinet in order to effectively and efficiently finance Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects has approved Rs 58 billion for nine different projects to clear their liabilities.

The funds approved for the nine projects, include Rs13.1 billion for Malir Expressway, Rs19.2 billion for Nabisar-Vajihar water works, RS6.73 billion Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on River Indus, Rs4.3 billion Mauripur Expressway, Rs5 billion Korangi Link Road, Rs7.3 billion Karachi Hub water Canal, Rs862 million for Karachi-Thatta Carriageway, Rs440 million Children Hospital North Karachi and Rs830 million for Regional Blood Centers. The PPP unit would utilize the funds for debt servicing of the projects.

The chief minister directed the PPP Unit to expedite the works on the projects going on so that they could be completed in time.

The health department told the cabinet that National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD)/ has been given short payment during the last three years, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, had released less funds than the allocated amount. Therefore, the NICVD has liabilities of Rs7.4 billion. The cabinet approved release of Rs4 billion immediately and the remaining amount would be provided to the NICVD later on.

The Health department told the cabinet that they were facing an acute shortage of administratively skilled, dynamic and workaholic BS-20 officers, for their to posting as District Health Officers in various districts for effective performance as head of district health administration.

The cabinet was told that most of the posts of administrative nature are in grade BS-18 or in BS-19 at district level, such as deputy commissioner. The cabinet, after discussion approved conversion of DHO post of BS-20 to floating post of Grade BS-20/19.

Sindh cabinet approved creation of Sindh Physiotherapy Council (SPC) to grant recognition to any institution in the province which trains for house job or internship or supervision clinical practice in foundation related to physiotherapy.

The council would also regulate the minimum time duration of internship of the physiotherapy internees. The SPC would also be responsible for standardizing the hospitals physiotherapy departments and physiotherapy clinics for treatment purposes.

The cabinet was told that Pakistan's first Physical Therapy Institution was established in JPMC, Karachi, Sindh. At present 20 different public and private sectors universities offering PT Degree programs, more than 1000 professionals are graduating. In the recent past approximately 50 new physical therapy colleges (mostly below standard have been opened, Hence the number of graduates is estimated to increase up to 5000 per year in near future.

The cabinet was told that due to the absence of a regulatory body the profession of physics was engulfed by quackery, low quality clinical setups and poor education standards. The cabinet approved creation of the SPC and its draft bill and referred it to the assembly.

The meeting was told that the ADP schemes are allotted an ADP number (Bar code) every year and the number keeps changing for the same scheme as the scheme progresses in the next financial year. This creates confusion and problems to maintain data for every scheme.

The finance department on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister has developed Bar code or what it has been named as Unique Identification Number (UIN). The UIN would be allotted to every individual scheme and would remain unchanged for the scheme throughout its lifespan from its inclusion in the ADP till its completion.

The cabinet approved the UIN scheme that would be launched from next ADP-2022-23.

The provincial cabinet on the proposal of Zakat & Usher dept constituted and approved the appointment of Niaz Hussain Jessar, a retired Karachi Port Trust, as new chairman Sindh Zakat Council.

The members of council who appointment has been approved by the cabinet include Mufti Ferozeuddin Hazarvi, Mufti Mohammad Nazir Jan Sarhandi and Mohammad Ashraf Gormani (Ulema), Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Ashraf Ali Isran (prominent persons) and Mst Shama Arif Mithani and Advocate Shakira Siddiqui (women).

These appointments have been made for a period of three years on honorary period.

The provincial cabinet approved to fix 0.5 percent quota for Transgenders in recruitment in all the government departments for which amendment in Sindh Civil bill was made.

The chief minister told the cabinet that the Thar Jeep Rally had created a soft image of Tharparkar. The participants of the rally were amazed to see the development in Thar and congratulated him for taking such unbelievable natives.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Sports department to plan a detailed program for organizing sports events in every district but during the on-going winter season two events could be held in Thar. "Next year, we will try to organize the Desert Jeep Challenge on International level, therefore planning for the upcoming event must be started from the current financial year," he said.

The provincial cabinet approved the appointment of Professor Syed Jamal Raza as Executive Director of Sindh Institute of Child Health & Neonatology (SICHN). Karachi for a period of three years. He was selected amongst three short-listed candidates.