Sindh cabinet approves Rs 521m for Peoples bus service, decides to launch Kissan card

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 521 million for fuel indexation of Intra-district Bus Service and Rs.5.027 million grant JS Academy for the Deaf and decided to launch Kissan Card to support peasants.

Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given clear instructions for the issuance of Kissan cards and preparing a plan to carry out development initiatives in every district. “I want to constitute a committee to implement the Election Manifesto of the party so that all the 10 points as announced by the chairman can be implemented in true letter and spirit,” he said.

The cabinet meeting was held at CM House and was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. All provincial ministers including Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Zulfiqar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, advisors Babl Khan Bhayo, Ahsan mazari, Najmi Alam - Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary CM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Shakil Manejo, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned officers.

Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon briefing the cabinet said that the project to supply, operate and maintenance for the Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service was awarded to National Radio Transit Authority (NRDC) in October 2021 for a term of 12 years – up to Oct 2033.

The NRTC supplied 250 buses of them 230 are operational and an additional 40 buses have also been added to the fleet, apart from bringing the remaining 30 buses of the initial lot of 250.

Sharjeel told the cabinet that the project was a G2G initiative between the Sindh government and NRTC. He added that it was the first ever Intra City Public Transport Project operating in Mixed Traffic, particularly in Karachi and other cities of the province such as Larkana, Hyderabad and Sukkur. He added that the Transport department was responsible for the provision of Depots, Routes, Land spaces for Bus Stations free of all encumbrances, provision of utilities at depots and Bus Stations, and payment of busses including taxes and duties.

The NRTC was responsible for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of buses and the construction and upgradation of depots and bus stations.

He said that the NRTC has requested the SMTA for the release of payment of fuel indexations from January to June 24. As per practice, the Independent Expert(s) third-party consultants were assigned to determine, analyze and forecast the Fuel Indexation. The Independent Expert(s) submitted the forecasted budget of Rs820. 996 million for the period Jan to Jun, 2024.

The fuel indexation payments are actualized every month, under the Contract, after due validation by the IE and SMTA.

The cabinet was told that to ensure the smooth operations of the PBS, Rs. 820. 996 million were required from Jan-Jun 2024. Memon said that Rs. 300 million, already kept in the account as Grant-in Aid for Fuel Indexation (One time) during the current financial year 2023-24, may be released and the remaining amount of Rs.

521 million may be released for the Project to cover fuel indexation for the period Jan-Jun 2024. The cabinet approved the amount of Rs 521 million for the purpose.

The CM was told that the JS Academy provides empowerment initiatives completely free of cost education from early Child Education to postgraduate level to deaf students.

The Courses/Training provides Sign Language, Audiometry, Computer Skill training, Music Classes, Arts Classes, Physical Health Care, Mental Health Care, Occupational, Physical Education Activities, Social Skills, Pick & drop, Services for Deaf Students, Counseling & Guidance Service, library Access, Secretary DEPD Tuaha Farooqi told the cabinet.

The JS Academy is registered by the school Education and Literacy, College Education Departments and the board of Intermediate Secondary Education, Karachi. Currently, it has an enrollment of 152, including 81 Boys and 71 Girls Deaf students. The academy has also a Staff of 24 (6 Male and 18 Female) personnel.

The academy has a shortfall of Rs.10.747 million per annum. The DEPD requested the chief minister to approve a Rs.5.027 million Grant in Aid for JS Academy for the Deaf as a six-month shortfall of the current financial year 2023-24. The CM said that the DEPD has a budgeted allocation of Rs.1000 million kept for giving grants to such institutions run by the Trusts. The cabinet approved the grant of Rs5.027 million for JS Academy.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Kissan Cards would be issued to farmers benefiting from various government programmes. He added that it aimed at consolidating the recipient’s information for transparent and efficient implementation of these interventions.

Shah said that his government would develop a digital platform and provide all district administrations with user logins to enter details of farmers in their jurisdictions. The information added to the system would pertain to demographics, contact details, crops and landholding patterns, livestock, irrigation system and mechanization.

Murad Shah said that this initiative would result in an appropriate allocation of schemes to the right farmers, ease in broadcasting messages to the larger masses and the creation of a centralized database.

He said that the Kissan card holders would be given preference in the procurement of wheat and held in case of natural disasters. Mr Shah constituted a committee with the Minister of Irrigation, SMBR, and Secretary of Agriculture to start developing data and submit their recommendations.

It was also discussed and agreed that a farmer possessing up to 12 acres of land and cultivating him/herself would qualify for the Kissan Card for which a survey and registration work would be started within a week so that the card could be issued within six months.