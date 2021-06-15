Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.477 trillion budget for FY 2021-22

Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs1.477 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 here

The Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after careful consideration approved the budget.

Provincial ministers, advisers, Sindh chief secretary and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Sindh Planning and Development Department briefed the cabinet about the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next financial year.

The chief minister approved the demands for grants and supplementary grants.

The cabinet was also briefed about the revenue collection by Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Alamuddin Bullo, Secretary Finance Hasan Naqvi, Chairman of Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Khalid Mehmood and Secretary Excise Haleem Shaikh.