Sindh Cabinet approves Rs2.24 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday approved Rs2,24 trillion budget for the next financial year 2023-24 in its pre-budget meeting here at the Chief Minister House.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah discussed a five-year performance of the provincial government.

The Sindh Cabinet meeting was attended by the Provincial Ministers of Sindh, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary Sindh, Chairman Planning and Development, CM's Personal Secretary and others officers concerned.

The CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was the last pre-budget meeting of the five years tenure performance of the provincial government.

He said that the other meetings of the Provincial Cabinet would continue as usual.

The Chief Minister said that their Cabinet performed well under the leadership of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardri.

He said that the local bodies elections were the manifestation of their success.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that PPP got success in every district of the Sindh province in the local bodies elections.

He claimed that PPP would win general elections from every nook and corner of the country.