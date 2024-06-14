Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet Approves Rs3.056 Trillion Budget For Next Fiscal Year 2024-25

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Cabinet on Friday approved Rs3.056 trillion budget proposal after thorough consideration for the next financial year 2024-25 in a pre-budget Cabinet meeting at CM House here on Friday.

The Provincial Cabinet approved the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 in the meeting chaired by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, Planning & Develepment Chairman, Finance Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the budget had been prepared to implement 10 points of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that the time was beginning to implement the promises made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the elections.

The budget contained proposals to eradicate poverty and provide facilities to the people, he said adding that the meeting considered the proposal to increase the salaries of government employees in the new financial year.

The Sindh Cabinet also considered increasing the pension of retired employees.

