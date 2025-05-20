Sindh cabinet approves SIUT for Rahimyarkhan, Pindi, houses for Balochistan, KPK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Federal government, in view of the exceptional performance of the provincial government institutions, paid Rs 9 billion to his government for the establishment of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) in Rahimyar Khan and Rawalpindi, and for the reconstruction of houses for flood-affected people in Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as for the establishment of SZABIST and IBA institutes, for which a decision will be taken later.

This, he said while addressing the cabinet meeting held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and concerned secretaries.

The cabinet approved the proposal of the establishment of two SIUT (Kidney Hospital) facilities in Rahimyar Khan and Tehsil Gujjar Khan, Rawalpindi. “This initiative aims to enhance public health services across Pakistan, with a particular focus on serving the people of Punjab and the neighbouring regions of Sindh and Baluchistan,” the CM said.

To support this initiative, the Provincial Cabinet has recommended allocating Rs 2 billion for the establishment of SIUT Rahimyar Khan and Rs. 1.000 billion for SIUT Rawalpindi, along with an additional Rs 500 million for annual operational costs. A transparent monitoring framework will be implemented, including quarterly progress reports, third-party audits, and site visits by Sindh Government officials to ensure responsible fund utilisation.

The CM Murad Shah said that this initiative is expected to significantly boost Sindh’s national image, demonstrating a commitment to equitable development and showcasing provincial generosity and national solidarity.

The Chief Minister told his cabinet that under the federal government’s funds of Rs9 billion, housing reconstruction for flood-affected areas of Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad, and Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan has been allocated Rs 2 billion, and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs1 billion.

This funding comes with a proposal to enhance housing cash grants, addressing the rising costs of materials and transportation in remote areas. The CM stated that it would be his government’s commitment aimed at supporting the rebuilding of homes in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing a commitment to helping communities recover and thrive after the floods.

The National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) has been chosen as the implementing partner, as it operates across all provinces and can mobilise quickly to assist in these efforts. The Cabinet is also considering how the allocated funds will be managed, whether through development or non-development budgets, and if a formal approval process is necessary.

The Local Government Department requested the cabinet for approval of additional funding to support two crucial projects. The first Rs 532.310 million for the construction and improvement of roads, water supply, and drainage systems along Allama Rasheed Turabi Road. And Rs1,000 million for the second project to build a two-plus-two (2+2) lane underpass at Karimabad.

Murad Shah approved the required funds and simultaneously directed the Local Government Department to review their allocation and consider reallocating funds from slower-moving projects. This collaborative approach is aimed at ensuring the timely completion of these important public infrastructure projects.

On the Chief Minister’s directives, the cabinet, in principle, approved certain amendments in the concerned laws to vehicle regulations in Sindh, aimed at enhancing road safety and compliance. Heavy vehicles will now incur a registration fee of 0.50 per cent based on their invoice value, alongside an annual tax of Rs 1,000 and a transfer fee of Rs 2,000, which covers the new smart card and number plate.

All commercial vehicles operating in Sindh must obtain fitness certification, with fines of Rs 10,000 for non-compliance. Additionally, there are new restrictions on permits for older vehicles, banning those over 20 years old on interprovincial routes and those exceeding 25 years on intercity routes. The penalties for violations escalate significantly with each infraction.

Moreover, substandard rickshaws and Loaders face a complete ban, ensuring safer roads for everyone.

In order to assemble or manufacture engine chassis, a license is needed, which costs Rs. 3,000,000 and is valid for one year. If the manufacturer wants to renew it, he’ll need to pay Rs 1,000,000 annually. In case of engaging in illegal assembly or manufacturing, the manufacturer could face a hefty fine of Rs 1,000,000. Various enforcement agencies, including the Traffic Police and the Excise Police, will oversee these regulations. To maintain transparency, all fines must be paid online using the Excise Department’s App, ensuring a smooth process.

In Sindh, new traffic regulations aim to enhance road safety and compliance. To start, Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) drivers must now complete at least 30 hours of certified pre-license education from a government-recognised school. The age for obtaining a Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) license has been lowered from 24 to 22, provided the driver has one year of Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) experience.

To tackle violations, an automatic detection system will be implemented. For example, if a vehicle is parked in a no-parking zone, a Fixed Penalty Notice will be issued, either placed on the car or handed to the driver if they are present. Furthermore, fines for unauthorised vehicle features, like tinted windows, can reach up to Rs 300,000 for repeat offences. The government is also establishing exclusive Traffic Courts to handle these cases efficiently.

The Chief Minister directed the Excise & Taxation Minister and Minister for Law & Home to take the assembly into confidence on the measures the Sindh government is takin g for ensuring road safety.

The Cabinet was told that the rising tide of narcotics cases is a pressing issue, with a staggering 9,676 cases reported. Among these, a significant 7,769 are currently pending in the bustling Karachi Division. To tackle this challenge, a proposal to set up special courts was presented in the Cabinet. The suggestion is to have three courts in Karachi alone, alongside one in each of the surrounding divisions Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas. This initiative aims to streamline the judicial process and ensure that justice is served swiftly in the face of increasing demand. The cabinet approved the proposal.

The Sindh Cabinet granted ‘In Principle’ approval for participation in a significant gender parity initiative. This decision mandates that an annual Gender Parity Report be submitted to both the National and Provincial Assemblies. To implement this directive effectively, the Women Development Department is required to amend existing rules, ensuring the preparation and submission of the report to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh becomes a formalised process.

The Inclusive City is a groundbreaking initiative that the Chief Minister designed to cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities. The Cabinet has already approved the establishment of this city, which will feature essential facilities such as clinical and rehabilitation services, educational institutions, and green spaces specifically designed for differently-abled persons.

The Chief Minister has allocated 75 acres of land in Korangi District, with an additional 13.38 acres, bringing the total to 88.38 acres. This space will also accommodate forestation projects and offices for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD).

To fund this ambitious project, Rs. 5 billion has been earmarked for the financial year 2024-25.

In a significant move, the Inclusive City board granted an exemption from the SPPRA Rules to fast-track the project, allowing direct contracting with M/s Shahid Abdullah for their services. “The Technical Committee is now empowered to finalise agreements, moving closer to making the Inclusive City a reality,” the CM said.

The e-registration system as approved by the government, had been launched earlier in February 2024. This system is currently operational in 51 of the 89 Sub-Registrar Offices and is integrated with NADRA for biometric verification. Notably, it also connects with the e-Stamping system and the FBR. While full deployment is pending due to infrastructure readiness, the implementation of e-Mutation is underway.

Each biometric verification costs Rs 10, plus applicable taxes. The Cabinet approved the fee for several documents, including a Standard Master Agreement with NADRA, to secure the necessary services.

The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto - Extension of Sweet Water Supply Scheme for Thar is a significant initiative aimed at providing essential drinking water to the communities in Umerkot and Tharparkar. With a budget of Rs 7622.305 million, this project addresses the needs of a growing population, currently at 169,650 and projected to reach approximately 358,000 in the coming years.

The Chief Minister endorsed the execution, emphasising the importance of maintaining the integrity of local canal systems. This collaborative effort highlights the commitment to providing vital resources and improving the quality of life for the residents in the region. The cabinet ratified the scheme.

The cabinet, after discussion, approved amendments in the Aror University Act. These amendments enable the university to conduct classes and confer degrees across various fields including Art, Architecture, Design, Heritage, Sciences, and Engineering.

The university will have the authority to operate within its campuses and in designated areas of Sindh. The Chief Accountant will be a full-time officer, appointed by the Syndicate based on the Selection Board’s recommendations. Furthermore, one distinguished individual from the fields of heritage and archaeology will be nominated by the Chief Minister.

The amendments establish several faculties, including those focused on Architecture, Performing Arts, and Emerging Sciences. Finally, the proposal is submitted for deliberation and approval under Rule 45 of the Sindh Government Rules of business, 1986.