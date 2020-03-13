Sindh cabinet decides to close schools upto May 31 for summer vacation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a special meeting of the Sindh Cabinet on Thursday decided to keep the educational institutions closed upto May 30, 2020 as this will be treated as summer vacation.

The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, secretaries of school education, colleges and university and boards and general administration, said a spokesman of the Sindh CM's House.

The chief minister said that he has been chairing Taskforce meeting on Coronavirus from the last 14 days. The Coronavirus has become an pandemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet after thorough discussion decided to close the schools upto May 30, 2020.

This would be treated as summer vacation. The schools would reopen June 1, 2020.

The cabinet also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriages, social and religious gatherings.

The cabinet members raised the issue of prisoners who meet their relatives during their hearing in the courts and then return to the crowded jails.

The chief minister directed health department to issue advisory of jail inmates and their family members with whom they meet during the hearings and at the jail.

The chief minister directed the commissioners through chief secretary to hold meetings with the religious scholars and minorities' leaders and discuss how the religious congregation could be discouraged in the present condition.