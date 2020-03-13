UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Cabinet Decides To Close Schools Upto May 31 For Summer Vacation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sindh cabinet decides to close schools upto May 31 for summer vacation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a special meeting of the Sindh Cabinet on Thursday decided to keep the educational institutions closed upto May 30, 2020 as this will be treated as summer vacation.

The meeting was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, secretaries of school education, colleges and university and boards and general administration, said a spokesman of the Sindh CM's House.

The chief minister said that he has been chairing Taskforce meeting on Coronavirus from the last 14 days. The Coronavirus has become an pandemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet after thorough discussion decided to close the schools upto May 30, 2020.

This would be treated as summer vacation. The schools would reopen June 1, 2020.

The cabinet also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriages, social and religious gatherings.

The cabinet members raised the issue of prisoners who meet their relatives during their hearing in the courts and then return to the crowded jails.

The chief minister directed health department to issue advisory of jail inmates and their family members with whom they meet during the hearings and at the jail.

The chief minister directed the commissioners through chief secretary to hold meetings with the religious scholars and minorities' leaders and discuss how the religious congregation could be discouraged in the present condition.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister Education Jail May June 2020 Murad Ali Shah Family All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

34 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

49 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

21 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.