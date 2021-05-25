UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Cabinet Decides To Extend Tenure Of Different Educational Boards' Heads

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:28 PM

Sindh cabinet decides to extend tenure of different educational boards' heads

The Cabinet decided to extend tenure of chairman of different educational boards in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Cabinet decided to extend tenure of chairman of different educational boards in the province.

The decision was taken in meeting of cabinet held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin and other concerned.

The decision was taken, when the University & Boards department told the meeting that the tenure of chairman of different educational boards has either expired or is at the verge of expiring. It was requested for extension of their tenure till the appointment of new chairmen.

The Cabinet decided to extend the tenure of Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah Chairman BISE Sukkur and Barkat Ali Hyderi Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas, Dr Mohammad memon Chairman BISE Hyderabad for a period of three months.

By the time the U&B dept was directed to advertise the positions and appoint new chairman through a competitive process.

The cabinet decided to remove Dr Mohammad Farooq Hassan from the Chairmanship of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad because he has been appointed Vice Chancellor University of veterinary. In his place a suitable educationist would be appointed as chairman.

The cabinet ratified the appointments of Dr Saeeduddin as Chairman BISE Karachi and Syed Sharraf Ali Shah as Chairman BSE Karachi.

The cabinet directed the U & B department to inform the forum at least three month before the retirement of a chairman so that the recruitment process could be started well in time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur BISE Murad Ali Shah From Cabinet

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Russia-China Relations With Top Ch ..

46 seconds ago

Justice Sadaqat Hussain appointed as Chief justice ..

47 seconds ago

Half of US adults fully vaccinated against Covid: ..

49 seconds ago

Moderna says Covid vaccine 'highly effective' in a ..

50 seconds ago

IUB Publication Society conducts international web ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.