Sindh Cabinet decides to refurbish old schools every year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh Cabinet has decided that the old schools would be refurbished every year.

The Sindh minister said this while briefing the journalists after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the Sindh Cabinet meeting.

Nasir Shah informed the newsmen that that the cabinet also approved the procurement of furniture for public schools.

He said that the cabinet was informed that the furniture would be procured for the public schools in accordance with their specific demands.

He said speaking on the issue the chief minister Sindh directed that the education & Literacy Department to constantly update the people about the procurement of furniture for the schools in their areas through its website, so as to make them aware about the facilities they had been provided by the government.

While briefing the media, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments in Stamp Act of 1899. The amendments in the Stamp Duty Act 1899 were being done to accommodate certain modern requirements linked with electronic based tax payments mechanisms.

He said that the chief minister was of the view that with E-stamping the revenue collection of the board of Revenue should increase.

The CM said that the total collection of the Sindh Revenue Board was Rs9.9 billion which could be increased to achieve the target for the current fiscal year that is Rs15 billion.

He said the Sindh cabinet fixed a wheat purchase target of 1.4 metric tonnes which would be met by the food department.

The Minister for Information said that as per cabinet decision 37 per cent of the total production of wheat, each district would be procured.

Nasir Shah told the newsmen that the Cabinet was informed that all the necessary arrangements had been made to deal with the Coronavirus affected people, if any.

The minister said that 300 Chinese nationals arrived Karachi on February 3 who had been completely checked up by the Chinese authorities.

He said that the Sindh government also sent ambulances and doctors at the airport.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that our doctors confirmed that all these people were all right and not affected by the coronavirus.

He said that kits to detect virus had been received from Islamabad and isolation wards had also been set up in few of the hospitals.

The Sindh Minister for Information informed that the Cabinet also decided that the ministers would hold open kacheries in their respective Constituencies in the last week of February. The minister said the cabinet found this initiative of holding open courts quite useful. The ministers would hold the open courts in the similar districts where they met with the people previously.

The Cabinet also decided to direct concerned deputy commissioners and secretary general administration to present the reports of previous open courts, so as to see the status of implementation of the decisions previously made.

Nasir Shah informed that the cabinet unanimously approved the honorary promotion of martyred Senior Superintendent Prison, Muhammad Aijaz Haider, a grade 19 office to the post of Deputy Inspector General Prisons in accordance with Sindh Shaheed Recognition Act, 2014.

The minister said that the cabinet was informed that the son of the martyred officer had requested for the honorary promotion of his father in recognition of his services. He said that Muhammad Aijaz Haider was assassinated by the militants of a banned organization in 2015.

Nasir Shah told the media that the cabinet in its decision approved that from now onwards the Secretary of the concerned department had been authorized to approve the reimbursement of medical bill up to rupees one million.

The Chief Secretary would approve a medical reimbursement between one million to two million rupees. Whereas, a reimbursement exceeding two million rupees would need an approval from the chief minister. All the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Sindh chief minister, provincial chief secretary and all other relevant officers attended the meeting.