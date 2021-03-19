Sindh cabinet directs irrigation dept to assess its land requirements for operational needs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Cabinet Friday directed the provincial irrigation department to conduct a proper survey of its canals to assess its operational lands under encroachment and requirements after removal of encroachments so that the government could resume its surplus lands.

This decision was taken in the one-point agenda cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the Chief Minister House.

The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of Sindh High Court order for removal of encroachment from the irrigation properties and relocation plan for displaced persons.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisor law, advocate general, prosecutor general and provincial secretaries concerned.

The cabinet was told that the Sindh High Court under a constitutional petition had directed the irrigation department to remove encroachments from the properties of irrigation department especially once erected on irrigation channels.

The irrigation department started operation and removed encroachments from main canals, branch canals, distributaries, minors, drains and bunds in order to clear hindrances and activate the system of irrigation department.

The cabinet members said the anti-encroachment drive of the irrigation department had displaced a large number of poor people. They also said various villages had been bulldozed and the people had no option but to live under the open skies.

The cabinet, after detailed discussion directed irrigation department to re-assess its requirements on the basis of operational needs of the department, presently in use and required in future, in terms of right of way, colonies, channels, regulators and other system functioning so that the lands under encroachment could be vacated.

After meeting, the irrigation department's land requirement, the government would resume its surplus lands.

The cabinet directed district administration to start registration of the people displaced under the anti-encroachment operation of the irrigation department so that necessary measures could be taken to relocate them.

The irrigation department would present its re-assessed plan of its land requirements in the next cabinet meeting for necessary action.