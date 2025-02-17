Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the World Bank assisted ongoing development projects in Sindh while a detailed briefing was presented at the occasion, said a SID statement issued here.

The World Bank delegation expressed satisfaction over the Sindh government's measures and termed the progress on the ongoing development projects positive.

The World Bank directors assured the Sindh government of full cooperation and said that all possible support will be provided in the ongoing development initiatives across the province, it added.

Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon, Minister Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh, Minister Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials also participated.