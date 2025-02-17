Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet Discusses Ongoing Projects With WB Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed the World Bank assisted ongoing development projects in Sindh while a detailed briefing was presented at the occasion, said a SID statement issued here.

The World Bank delegation expressed satisfaction over the Sindh government's measures and termed the progress on the ongoing development projects positive.

The World Bank directors assured the Sindh government of full cooperation and said that all possible support will be provided in the ongoing development initiatives across the province, it added.

Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon, Minister Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh, Minister Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials also participated.

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

7 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

1 minute ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

22 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

22 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

10 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

37 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

17 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

18 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan