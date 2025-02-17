Sindh Cabinet Discusses Ongoing Projects With WB Delegation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:05 PM
The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led Sindh Cabinet, Monday, held a discussion on ongoing development initiatives with the directors of the World Bank Board at the Sindh House Islamabad.
The meeting reviewed the World Bank assisted ongoing development projects in Sindh while a detailed briefing was presented at the occasion, said a SID statement issued here.
The World Bank delegation expressed satisfaction over the Sindh government's measures and termed the progress on the ongoing development projects positive.
The World Bank directors assured the Sindh government of full cooperation and said that all possible support will be provided in the ongoing development initiatives across the province, it added.
Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon, Minister Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh, Minister Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials also participated.
Recent Stories
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation1 minute ago
-
FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef10 minutes ago
-
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser17 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads18 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal18 minutes ago
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told31 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch large-scale spring tree plantation drive 202531 minutes ago
-
PTA chairman describes 5G as gateway to innovation, connectivity, progress39 minutes ago