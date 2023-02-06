(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh cabinet in its over five-hour lengthy session decided to start wheat procurement from March 15 at a rate of Rs 4,000 per 40 kg, approved Rs 58.7 billion for relief work, enhanced the scope of the Rapid Response Force (RRF), and agreed to set up Crowd Management Unit to respond during violent public disorder.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House, and was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, and others concerned.

Advisor to the CM on Law, Murtaza Wahab, just after the cabinet meeting, briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.

At the outset, the cabinet condemned the terrorist attack in Peshawar that claimed over 82 innocent lives and vowed to eliminate terrorists and their facilitators, and also expressed solidarity with the people of Turkiye which has been hit by a deadly earthquake.

The cabinet appreciated the CM's visit to Peshawar, where he visited the blast site, and the hospital to give consolation to the injured.

The cabinet also endorsed the chief minister's announcement of Rs1 million compensation for the families of those martyred in the blast and Rs 0.5 million for the injured.

The cabinet also decided to dispatch 100,000 blankets to Turkiye for earthquake-affected people.

The General Administration Department told the cabinet that during the floods and unprecedented rains, Rs 58.7 billion were released, including Rs 27,648.452 million for relief and rehabilitation, Rs 8,390 million for a subsidy to farmers on Rabi Crop 2022-23, Rs one billion for provision of fodder, Rs 14,150.3 million for the repair of irrigation works, Rs 3,628.63 million for the survey or damages and related works, Rs 3925.952 million for KMC and DMCs to repair bus routes and other works and Rs 985.405 million for purchase of medicines.

The cabinet approved the amount of Rs 25.036 billion released/to be released onward for relief and rehabilitation.

The cabinet took up the issue of recent recruitment in the police department in which there were some complaints of fake domicile. The chief minister said that the recruitment was made purely on merit.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to get all the domiciles of newly recruited in the police department verified so that genuine, and locals could be recruited.

The cabinet was told that the Inspector General Police had sent a summary for the expansion of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the establishment of the Crowd Management Unit (CMU).

The Rapid Response Force (RRF), established in 2009, is an anti-terrorist and anti-dacoits force operating throughout Sindh.

The RRF, in addition to core responsibilities, provides security to vital installations such as Oil Refineries, the High Court, the CM House, the Assembly Building, Security of VVIPs, important religious, political, or social gatherings.

The CM was told that the expansion of RRF to the entire province would enable the district police or other LEAs to respond quickly in case of an emergency.

The CMU is required to respond professionally during a violent public disorder to prevent loss of lives and damage to property, to manage the unruly crowd, and to maintain law and order.

The CM directed the Home Department that in order to avoid financial implications for the expansion of RRF new positions should be created by re-appropriating positions of Sindh Reserve Police (SRP).

The CM decided that the SRP would be limited only to the provision of general security to Sindh House Islamabad under the separate administrative control of SSU and he also approved the expansion of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) throughout Sindh.

The cabinet after thorough discussions and deliberations approved the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation Bill, 2022 with the responsibility of planning and execution of bulk production, supply, and distribution of potable water, engaging PPP or CBO/ NGO or autonomous body through the PPP Node of KWSB, determine the quantity of water to be supplied to each autonomous and constituent body or person(s), and issuance of licenses for providing water and sewerage services complying all standards.

The corporation will have a board and the Chairperson of the Board shall be the Mayor of KMC and in his absence Administrator KMC will be the chairman.

It will have seven ex-officio and nine non-official members (Academia, Civil Society, Water & Sewerage Specialists, Legal & Financial Experts) and two MPAs from Sindh Assembly.

The corporation board shall develop and approve strategic plans for water delivery and approve the budget.

The Corporation shall be managed by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appointed by the Board of KWSC for a period of four years. It would also have a Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Internal Audit Officer, and Chief IT Officer.

The cabinet referred the bill to the assembly.

The cabinet was told that it had allotted 75 acres of land to the Hyderabad Press Club in Deh Ganjo Takar, Taluka Latifabad.

The cabinet approved a grant of Rs 14,970,120 for the club to complete its documentation process.

It decided to grant a higher grade on the basis of time scale for only isolated / non-promotional posts.

The criteria for the award of the time scale would be given to the employees after five,12,19 and 27 years of satisfactory service. It would be given only one stage above the present pay scale.

The employees in BS-1 would go into BPS-2 and after 12 years in BS-3, after 19 years in grade BS-4, and after 27 years to BS-5. In this way, the employees of such categories from BS-1 to BS-15 would get the time scale.

The Health Department presented a policy of selection criteria for admission in the B.S Nursing (Generic-04 years) Degree Program-2022 for private sector colleges.

Under the policy, as approved by the cabinet, the locals/residents of the province would be given admission on a priority basis, and the seats that remain vacant would be filled on open merit (other than Sindh).

The selection criteria and quota for private institutions/colleges in B.S Nursing would be for women, minorities, and the disabled as 15 percent, 5 percent, and 5 percent respectively.

The qualifying education will remain as F.Sc (pre-medical), with at least 50 percent marks as per eligibility as approved by Pakistan Nursing Council.

The provincial cabinet approved the appointment of former chief secretary Mohammad Siddique Memon and retired PCS officer Raheem Soomro as Members (Technical) Provincial Local Government Commission.