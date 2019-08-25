Sindh Cabinet finds no flood emergency in the province

Sindh cabinet in its meeting held Saturday, following a detailed presentation by concerned department, expressed its satisfaction that there was (presently) no flood emergency in the province and the situation was in total control

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ):Sindh cabinet in its meeting held Saturday, following a detailed presentation by concerned department, expressed its satisfaction that there was (presently) no flood emergency in the province and the situation was in total control.

Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour in a press conference sharing details of the cabinet meeting told media that the Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members were informed that at present the water flow at Guddu barrage upstream was recorded at 274,000 cusec against a discharge of 241,000 cusec.

The Minister said that meeting was further informed that all the right and left bank dykes were being vigilantly looked after and spurs had been constructed at old Tori dyke.

Sindh cabinet in its meeting also approved Sindh Safe City Authority Bill 2019, Sindh Food Fortification Bill 2019 along with that of Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act 2019 and Sindh Minimum Wage Award.

According to the Minister the cabinet during its meeting further approved the formation of a 14 member governing body of Sindh Employees' Social Security Imitation besides deciding to form an advisory council for the empowerment of disable persons.

The Minister for Special Education Department would head the advisory council, he said mentioning that formation of an Information & Technology Board was also approved on the occasion.

The Minister said that keeping in view the advancement in the field of technology an IT Advisory Committee would be formed.

Saeed Ghani said that the cabinet in its meeting registered serious concern regarding the issue of malnutrition in the province and in this context also approved Sindh Food Fortification Bill 2019.

He said that the cabinet also approved the exemption of registration and stamp duty for Dawat-i-Hadya, a welfare organization being run by Bohra community.

Sindh cabinet was said to had also approved the establishment of a committee comprising of Minister for Forest Department Syed Nasir Husain Shah, Minister for Mines & Minerals Department Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani, and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Climate Change, Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab to present a draft of a sustainable forest policy with fifteen days of this meeting.

According to the Sindh information minister the cabinet also formed a committee to look into the usage of water for Irrigation and by Sindh Engro Coal Mines.

The committed would comprise of Minister for Irrigation Department Sohail Anwar Siyal, Minister for Energy Department Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Climate Change, Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

The committee would present its suggestions in the nextcabinet meeting.