Sindh cabinet lowers passing percentage score from 65 to 50pc for admission in MBBS/BDS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Sindh cabinet Thursday decided to lower passing percentage in MDCAT-2021 from 65 percent to 50 percent so that the candidates having not less than 50 percent score may be considered as eligible for admission in Session 2021-2022.

"This decision would not only provide an opportunity to the provincial candidates to seek admission in medical and dental colleges/universities of Sindh but the seats which were going to be unfulfilled/vacant would be utilised." This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over the cabinet meeting here at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohsin Naqvi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and other concerned officers.

Sindh Chief Minister said that WHO recommended one doctor against 850 people whereas Sindh has one doctor against 3200 people. "Hence this gap of availability of doctors will further worsen in the future if the situation persists," he said.

Minister Health said that she held several meetings with the Vice Chancellors of Public medical and dental universities (Sindh Chapter) and with Pakistan Association of Medical and Dental Institutions (Sindh Chapter), wherein it was decided with consensus that in order to fill the total seats, passing percentage of MDCAT-2021 should be slashed from existing 65 percent to 50 percent.

Keeping in view the situation the cabinet decided to lower the passing percentage in MDCAT 2021 from 65 percent to 50 percent and the candidates having not less than 50 percent score may be considered as eligible for admission in Session 2021-2022 while the weightage of MDCAT-2021 in overall merit would remain the same as prescribed under Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act.

Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah briefing the cabinet said that his department has signed an agreement with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for procurement of 250 diesel hybrid buses for Sindh Intra-district people's bus service project in October 2021.

The Transport department has a scheme to launch Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus Service Project for Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad through Sindh Mass Transit Authority.

Awais Shah said that the construction of Depot, operation & maintenance of buses and revenue collection would be carried out by private operators.

The chief minister directed the minister to launch the buses latest by April 2022. The cabinet approved the agreement signed by the transport department with NRTC.

The provincial cabinet on the recommendation of health department approved creation of Sind Thalassemia and Hemoglobinopathy Foundation (STHF) to work for promotion, development, and financing of Thalassemia and hemoglobinopathy centres across the province for prevention and treatment of Thalassemia.

The foundation will have 11-member body under the secretary health to govern the foundation.

The provincial cabinet on the recommendation of the Population department discussed and approved amendments in the Sindh Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act, 2019.

Under the amendment premarital consultation on family planning has been made mandatory for registration of Nikah. Telehealth & self-care and Maternal and Perinatal death surveillance and response have also been made part of the bill.

Through an amendment in Dow University of Health Sciences Act, 2004 the Sindh Medical College section was abolished from the act as the Sindh medical has been established as a full-fledged university and similar other amendments were approved and referred to the provincial assembly.

The Investment department told the cabinet that the chief minister has already approved creation of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) as an administrative agency of Khairpur Special economic Zone established over an area of 140 acres- the first Industrial Park with SEZ status.

On the request of the Investment department the cabinet authorised the SEZMC to take over as Administrative Agency of KSEZ and immediately accommodate the investors/zone enterprises.

The cabinet also abolished the Steering Committee working under Commissioner Sukkur for plots allotment and infrastructure development.

On the request of Minister Agriculture Manzoor Wassan, the chief minister directed SEZMC to complete all the on-going schemes of the zone on priority basis.