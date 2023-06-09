Sindh Cabinet meeting convened to present annual budget for 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet is convened to present the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 and supplementary budget for the year 2022-23 at 11 a.m. at the Committee Room of the Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat here on June 10, Saturday.

The Provincial Secretary Finance would present the budget proposals for 2023-24 and the Chairman of the Planning and Development board would present the Annual Development Programme (ADP) details.