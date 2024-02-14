Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet Meeting On Feb 20

February 14, 2024

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Caretaker Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held on February 20 (Tuesday)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held on February 20 (Tuesday).

According to a letter issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the cabinet meeting will be held in the committee room of the CM House at 11:30 am and the agenda of the meeting will be shared later, the letter read.

