Sindh Cabinet Meeting On Feb 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Caretaker Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held on February 20 (Tuesday)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held on February 20 (Tuesday).
According to a letter issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, the cabinet meeting will be held in the committee room of the CM House at 11:30 am and the agenda of the meeting will be shared later, the letter read.
