Sindh Cabinet Meeting To Discuss Provincial Budget Proposals On June 14
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Sindh Cabinet meeting will be held on Friday (June 14) at Chief Minister secretariat to discuss provincial budget proposals.
According to the announcement, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will chair the cabinet meeting in which the various agenda items will be discussed. The budget proposals will also be approved in the cabinet meeting.
The meeting will confirm the minutes of the cabinet meetings of May 30 and June 10, 2024.
The cabinet will discuss the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 and the annual development program.
The Secretary Finance, Chairman Planning and Development board and respective heads of departments and boards will brief the meeting about proposals regarding budget allocations and the way to generate resources for meeting expenses during the year starting from July 2024.
After approval of the cabinet, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will present the budget in the Sindh Assembly later in the evening.
