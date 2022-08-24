(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister and CM's Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said the government had decided that all cabinet members and members of provincial assembly of Pakistan People's Party would donate one month's salary for the flood-affected people in the province.

He while talking to private news channel, said the provincial government had established Sindh Relief Fund to provide relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

"The cabinet also decided to allocate five days' salary of government employees of grade 17 and above in the relief fund to support the flood-affected people. The employees of grade 16 and below would also submit two days salary in the fund." he added.

The purpose of setting up the fund was to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite their rehabilitation activities.