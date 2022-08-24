UrduPoint.com

Sindh Cabinet Members To Donate One Month's Salary For Flood-affectees: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Sindh cabinet members to donate one month's salary for flood-affectees: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister and CM's Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said the government had decided that all cabinet members and members of provincial assembly of Pakistan People's Party would donate one month's salary for the flood-affected people in the province.

He while talking to private news channel, said the provincial government had established Sindh Relief Fund to provide relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

"The cabinet also decided to allocate five days' salary of government employees of grade 17 and above in the relief fund to support the flood-affected people. The employees of grade 16 and below would also submit two days salary in the fund." he added.

The purpose of setting up the fund was to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite their rehabilitation activities.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Information Minister Flood Provincial Assembly All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

57 minutes ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.