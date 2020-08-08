Sindh Cabinet members visit rain-affected areas : Qasim Naveed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, visited rain affected areas in Tando Muhammad Khans.

He visited various areas of T.M.

Khan district including Son Pari Nala, Mir Mohalla, Talpur Colony and other places, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

He directed the concerned staffers to immediately install sucking pumping machines for de-watering of the rain water.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Tando Muhammad Khan, General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro, City Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and PPP Youth Wing President Syed Salasal Shah.