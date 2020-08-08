UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Cabinet Members Visit Rain-affected Areas : Qasim Naveed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:08 PM

Sindh Cabinet members visit rain-affected areas : Qasim Naveed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, visited rain affected areas in Tando Muhammad Khans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, visited rain affected areas in Tando Muhammad Khans.

He visited various areas of T.M.

Khan district including Son Pari Nala, Mir Mohalla, Talpur Colony and other places, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

He directed the concerned staffers to immediately install sucking pumping machines for de-watering of the rain water.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Tando Muhammad Khan, General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro, City Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari and PPP Youth Wing President Syed Salasal Shah.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Tando Muhammad Khan Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

Preparations independence Day on full swing in Der ..

2 minutes ago

People throng Galiyat as tourism reopens in KP

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.