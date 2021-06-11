UrduPoint.com
Sindh Cabinet To Approve Budget Proposals For Fiscal Year 2021-22 On June 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:47 PM

Sindh Cabinet to approve budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 on June 15

The Sindh Cabinet will approve the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22, in its meeting, which has been convened at 10 am on June 15 (Tuesday) in a Committee Room of the Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Cabinet will approve the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22, in its meeting, which has been convened at 10 am on June 15 (Tuesday) in a Committee Room of the Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The Cabinet meeting will be chaired by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and will nod its assent to the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Tax proposals and other items are also on the agenda list including Annual Development Programme for the year 2021-22.

