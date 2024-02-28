Sindh cabinet to be formed in consultation with Bilawal, Zardari: Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Wednesday, said that the provincial cabinet will be formed shortly following due consultation with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Wednesday, said that the provincial cabinet will be formed shortly following due consultation with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari.

This, he said while talking to the media after offering fateha at mausoleum of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was accompanied by Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah, Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, MPAs Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Sadia Javed and various others.

On a query about formation of Sindh cabinet, the CM stated that he would be doing so shortly as he needs to consult with the Chairman of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari who was currently in Islamabad and his input was awaited.

To another question, Shah said that he has to implement the 10-point election manifesto of his Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for which he was activating all the concerned departments of his government. “Most of the initiatives of PPP Chairman Manifesto have already been started by his last government in selected districts and now their scope has to be enhanced to the entire province,” he claimed.

Murad Ali Shah thanked the party leadership for making him chief minister of the province for the third time. “I would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectation of my Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and would serve people of the province to the best of my abilities,” he vowed and added that law and order has improved as compared to 2018 because he took some tangible measures to strengthen the police, and empower them with necessary weapons, equipment and gadgets and develop their confidence by enhancing their salaries and other benefits.

Shah said that giving top priority to law and order he chaired the first meeting of his new tenure by reviewing the law & order situation in the province and set some targets for providing a safe and secure life to our people.

The CM said that he was thankful to the people of the province who gave the PPP a heavy mandate or a two-thirds majority in the provincial assembly.

To a question, the CM said that there was a forecast of heavy rains in the province for which he has issued necessary instructions to all the civic agencies and local bodies.

Earlier, CM Murad Shah visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, laid a floral wreath, offered dua, and penned down comment in the visitors' book.

The CM, earlier in Garhi Khuda Bux town of Larkana, paid a visit to mazars of the martyred party leaders, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohterma Benazir Bhutto. He laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. He also offered fateha at the Mazars of

Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto.

He also flew to Sehwan from Larkana where he visited his ancestral graveyard and offered fateha at the graves of his parents.