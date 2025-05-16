Sindh Cabinet To Meet On May 20
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet will be held on May 20, Thursday, at Sindh Chief Minister's secretariat.
According to a notice issued here on Friday, the Cabinet will discuss 10 items of the agenda in the meeting.
