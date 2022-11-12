- Home
Sindh Cabinet To Meet On Nov 16
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh's Cabinet meeting has been scheduled to be held on November 16, Wednesday, at 10am in the committee room of the Sindh Chief Minister's Secretariat.
The meeting will be chaired by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
