Sindh Cabinet To Meet On Sept 23
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet has been convened to meet on Tuesday (September 23) in the Committee Room
of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
The meeting will discuss around 39 items of the agenda.
