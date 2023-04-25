Sindh Cabinet to meet on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet at the Committee Room of CM's Secretariat at 2:00 p.m. on April 27, (Thursday).

The Sindh Cabinet will discuss 10 items in the meeting.