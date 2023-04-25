- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Sindh Cabinet To Meet On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet at the Committee Room of CM's Secretariat at 2:00 p.m. on April 27, (Thursday).
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace
Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..
Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..
Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..
ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs
Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan: FM17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 68 emergencies during Eid holidays36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in bus mishap1 hour ago
-
Baroness Warsi, SAPM Malik prioritize gender equality, poverty reduction1 hour ago
-
Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack at CTD police station in Swat2 hours ago
-
PHP arrest six court absconders during Eid holidays2 hours ago
-
Distt admin impounds 32 vehicles for overcharging2 hours ago
-
Eid Mela events attract huge number of visitors2 hours ago
-
20 held for doing wheelie during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: Talha2 hours ago
-
Another convoy of 211 Pakistanis arrived Port Sudan for onward evacuation: FM2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.