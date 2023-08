KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Cabinet of Sindh is going to meet on August 02 (Wednesday) here at the Committee Room of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The provincial Cabinet under the Chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ail Shah will discuss various items including the proposed amendment in the Sindh local government act 2013.