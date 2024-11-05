Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet To Meet With 25 Agendas Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Sindh Cabinet to meet with 25 agendas tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Cabinet has been convened to meet on Wednesday with 25 agendas in the list, in the committee room of the Secretariat of the Sindh Chief Minister.

Cabinet will discuss various items including policy for procurement of vehicles and status of retrieval of government vehicles from unauthorized possessions, renewal of services level agreement for e-stamping in Sindh between the Punjab Information Technology board and Board of Revenue Sindh for further six months, etc.

