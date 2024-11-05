Sindh Cabinet To Meet With 25 Agendas Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Cabinet has been convened to meet on Wednesday with 25 agendas in the list, in the committee room of the Secretariat of the Sindh Chief Minister.
Cabinet will discuss various items including policy for procurement of vehicles and status of retrieval of government vehicles from unauthorized possessions, renewal of services level agreement for e-stamping in Sindh between the Punjab Information Technology board and Board of Revenue Sindh for further six months, etc.
Recent Stories
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry of Housing & Works restores allotment facility to Wafaqi Mohtasib30 seconds ago
-
Gilani emphasizes steps for easing public access to equitable healthcare facilities10 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Parachinar firing10 minutes ago
-
TDAP Organize Seminar On Post Management of Rice In Larkana.10 minutes ago
-
Zero waste to be ensured in cities, villages under ‘Suthra’ Punjab; Provincial Minister10 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh10 minutes ago
-
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet19 minutes ago
-
National Youth Summit on Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development held21 minutes ago
-
Finance minister meets Ambassador Munir Akram21 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Ambreen Jan given additional charge as MD PTV31 minutes ago
-
Indus Shield Chinese exercise 2024 concludes40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles40 minutes ago