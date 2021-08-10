Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59bn recovered under VR scheme

The Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remit Rs 1.59 billion to the provincial government, which it had deducted at source 25 percent of the total recovery it had made through Voluntary Return (VR) scheme during the last 11 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh Cabinet on Tuesday urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to remit Rs 1.59 billion to the provincial government, which it had deducted at source 25 percent of the total recovery it had made through Voluntary Return (VR) scheme during the last 11 years.

This emerged in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and concerned secretaries.

The meeting was informed that the Supreme Court in Suo-Moto Case No. 17 of 2016 and Balochistan High Court in CP No.1048 of 2014 have shown concern and issued directives for depositing recovered amounts under voluntary return schemes of NAB into relevant Public Accounts of Federation and Provinces.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovers the allegedly embezzled public money and retains 25 percent of the amount for distribution to its officials toward reward for service and for well-being of the department, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was told that during the last 11 years, 2009-10 to 2020-21 the NAB recovered Rs6,382,287,659 in VR and in other corruption cases from Sindh against which it gave Rs4,786,671, 308 to Sindh and retained 25 percent or Rs1,595, 571,920.

The supreme court has already passed a decision that the NAB would deposit the recovered amount under VR scheme in the relevant public accounts.

The cabinet after discussing the matter decided to request the NAB to remit Rs1.59 billion to the Sindh government which were deducted at source at the rate of 25 percent under Sector 25 of the NAB ordinance.

Deceased Quota: The law department presented a proposal of eligibility criteria for recruitment under the deceased quota of legal heirs of government employees who died during service. The proposal is as follows: The deceased quota will be effective from September 2, 2002- the employee who died or invalidated prior to Sept 2, 2002 will not be covered for deceased quota recruitment.

In case the children are minor and windows not willing to apply for deceased quota recruitment then the legal heir may be bound to inform the concerned department within two years of the death of the deceased employee that one of his/her children will apply within three months after attaining the age of 18 years.

The cabinet approved the policy and meanwhile the chief minister directed the finance department to work out a detailed scheme to continue a lump sum or monthly package for the family of the deceased and that should continue till the age of the retirement of the deceased.

The CM constituted a cabinet committee under Imtiaz Shaikh to submit their proposal.

Bio-Gas plant: The cabinet was apprised that 101 acres land was provided to the KMC by the government of Sindh for establishment of Abattoir/Slaughterhouse. The KMC had established City Abattoir on the land at Bhains Colony. At present the Mechanical Abattoir is not functional there.

The Sindh government has approved a scheme to establish a bio-gas plant for BRT Red Line on the land where the slaughterhouse was established at Bhains Colony. The cabinet, after thorough discussion, decided to resume the slaughterhouse land for the establishment of a Bio-gas plant. However, the chief minister directed Administrator KMC to prepare a scheme for a slaughterhouse and his government would provide him land.

Sub-soil water: The cabinet on the request of Karachi water board approved a leavy of Re1 per litre from bottled water and beverage companies in line with the government of the Punjab.

Local govt employees: The cabinet on the request of the local government department approved a proposal to establish a fund at Local government level to pay salaries to the SCUG employees awaiting posting there.

The chief minister said that the local government dept should develop a proper system so that employees reporting to the Local government board for further posting should be able to draw their salaries.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to bring the services structure of sub-engineers BS-11 (SCUG) of local government at par with other departments such as irrigation, works & services, Public health Engineering dept and education works.

ADP: The cabinet was told that there 1646 on-going schemes launched for Rs138.384 billion against which Rs38.706 billion have been released during this new financial year, 2020-21. The chief minister said that his constant monitoring and push Rs8.173 billion have been utilized upto August 6, 201. He directed his cabinet members to give special focus to the completion of development works in time.

Certified Seed: The agriculture department told the cabinet that seed functions were dealt with by the Federal Seed Certification & Registration dept (FSC&RD). Currently the infrastructure and staff of FSC&RD was insufficient to cover the entire Sindh.

The meeting was informed that 112 registered seed companies were operating in Sindh while 15 seed companies were registered import seed but there was a mushroom growth of illegal and unregistered companies. Therefore, substandard seed was being sown which affected the production badly, Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan said.

The agriculture department suggested the cabinet to allow enactment of provincial Seed Certification & Registration law. At this the chief minister constituted a committee comprising Syed Sardar Shah, Ismail Rahu, Manzoor Wassan and Murtaza Wahab to examine Sindh Corporation Act and suggest how to make it useful for ensuring availability of genuine companies and seed in the market.

Telehealth Bill: The cabinet meeting was told that the Telemedicine has several benefits which increase interventions, including faster access to services. It can save costs and efforts especially for people of rural areas who are compelled to travel long distances for treatment.

The health department presented the `Sindh telehealth and Telemedicine Act 2021 in the cabinet and the minister health Dr Azar Fazal pechuho said that the Act would help through standards guidelines for practice of Telemedicine.

Under the bill a registered medical practitioner (RMP) or healthcare service organization can provide telemedicine consultation. RMP shall be entitled to practice telemedicine or telehealth after a prescribed course. The RMP shall inform the patient of his / her qualification by providing PMC registration including area of specialization. Telehealth registered health professionals shall give health service to the community for promotion of good health practice for education. The cabinet approved the bill and referred to the assembly.

The cabinet also approved Rules of Sindh Allopathic System (Prevention of Unauthorized Use) Act -2014 to prevent misuse of the allopathic system of medicine.

The cabinet also approved The Sindh Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2021 to promote welfare of advocates practicing in Sindh. For this purpose a fund would be established for the welfare of the lawyers. The cabinet referred the bill to the assembly.

The provincial cabinet also approved Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority regulations. The Authority supervises all the aspects of Safe Blood Transfusion by maintaining standard protocol and prescribed procedure by maintaining a register of license to blood banks, blood centers and other blood establishments. The Authority through standards and specifications of Rules create a quality system and ensure any serious adverse events in collection, testing, storage and distribution of blood. It manages report data for planning and implementation by taking all measures with documentary proof. The Authority also planned for regular meetings to exchange information in regard to implementation of the Act.

Emergency & health Service: The cabinet on the request of the health department approved a proposal of creation of Sindh integrated Emergency and Health services (SIEHS) under which Aman ambulance service- Karachi and Sindh People ambulance service operating in different districts of the province would be operated.

The health department with the support of a donor agency is adding a fleet of 200 ambulances which would operate under the SIEHs. The cabinet also approved Rs500 million as set up cost for newly formed company, SIEHS.

The cabinet also amended some sections of the SRB laws for clarity. The SRB presented an item under which 5 percent SST was proposed to be levied on school fees and private health institutions which the cabinet rejected.