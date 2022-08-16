UrduPoint.com

Sindh Can Make Anti-venom, Rabies Vaccines In-house: Dr Azra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health, and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that Sindh has the resources and capabilities to make anti-venom (snake bite) and anti-rabies (dog bite) vaccines in-house.

She was speaking at a meeting held here on Monday. Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi, Parliamentary Minister Health Qasim Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Director General Livestock Dr. Nazir Kalhoro and others participated.

The meeting decided that to make vaccines for snake and dog bite, the Veterinary Institute in Skarand, Sindh Institute of Animal Health, Karachi, and Dow University Lab will ensure the availability and required resources.

The meeting also decided that Gambit Institute of Health Science will also be taken on board for making the vaccines.

Dr. Azra said "By making vaccine in-house, we can end our dependence on other countries and international health organizations." Abdul Bari Pitafi said that if Sindh succeeded in making vaccines in bulk, not only would it meet the domestic needs but also be able to provide the same to other provinces.

The meeting agreed that, in consultation with the tertiary/ teaching hospitals, the data of the snake bite cases would be compiled to learn about the snake species present in the province, then vaccines would be made accordingly.

