Sindh Caravan reaches Islamabad to attend Amr bil Maroof public assembly

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's Sindh Caravan led by Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, reached Islamabad on Saturday for participation in 'Amr bil Maroof' public meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf's Sindh Caravan led by Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, reached Islamabad on Saturday for participation in 'Amr bil Maroof' public meeting.

According to a press release issued here, the PTI workers warmly welcomed the Sindh Caravan at the parade ground Islamabad, the venue of Amr bil Maroof public meeting which PTI leadership claims to be the largest ever public gathering in the history of Pakistan.

The Caravan was consisted of hundreds of vehicles decorated with pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, party flag colors and slogans. It started its journey from Karachi on Friday and reached at Federal capital after passing through different cities and towns of Sindh and Punjab.

PTI workers and masses in a large number welcomed the Sindh Caravan at various places while a significant number of vehicles also joined the Caravan en route to Islamabad.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking to media, said that a large number of people from Sindh were eager to attend the Amr bil Maroof jalsa to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and to support his cause of promoting the truth and standing up against the evil.

The first resolution for creation of Pakistan was passed in Sindh and the people of the province always stood besides truth, he said adding that thousands of people on the route of the Sindh caravan vowed to support Imran Khan.

Name of Sindh House has been tarnished by PPP through brokering, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged adding that the people of Sindh are the most affected population due to corruption of three political parties and if these thieves would weaken the country if they were not eliminated. After Amr bil Maroof jalsa, the politics of all thieves will come to an end and the Opposition will fall in the dark well which they dug for PTI, he asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, former member Sindh Assembly Aleem Adil Sheikh said that he joined PTI ten days ago as he believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the right path of achievement of core objectives of creation of Pakistan and realization of dreams of its founders. "We are at war with the forces which did not recognize Pakistan and politics of ideology will start from tomorrow," he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has ventured into Pakistan's independent foreign policy by saying 'absolutely not' and his slogan has become the slogan of every ideological political activist of Pakistan.