KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s central leader and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister in his press conference tried to spread hatred and used Sindh Card again.

He stated this while reacting to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's press conference, according to a news release here.

He said that the Chief Minister should be ashmed of saying that the Sindh was colony of the federation and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the sindh had been handed over to a company.

Haleem Adil criticising them said that they did not do anything and destroyed the province. He asked the Chief Minister how many times he visited the public.

He further said that when the Chief Minister was told for meeting through video link then it was said that he was being stopped from speaking.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had destroyed the infrastructure of theprovince, he alleged.