Open Menu

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar Pays Homage To Allama Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar pays homage to Allama Iqbal

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Thursday, said that the people of Sindh pay homage to the great philosopher and Poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Thursday, said that the people of Sindh pay homage to the great philosopher and poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The CM, in his message on Iqbal Day, said that people of Indo-Pak sub-continent acknowledge Allama Iqbal's academic, intellectual and political services.

Poet of the East presented the concept of a moderate and enlightened Islamic society, he said adding that the teachings of Allama Iqbal presented a composite set of solutions to the contemporary issues as well.

The Sindh CM said that Allama Iqbal was a great supporter of Pan-Islamic unity and he had reverence and affection for Palestine.

For the glorious permanence of Pakistan, we have to move forward with unity, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir urged.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Palestine Allama Muhammad Iqbal Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through uni ..

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

54 seconds ago
 SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeco ..

SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste proje ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan more talented squad than their place on I ..

Pakistan more talented squad than their place on ICC CWC table: Sir Vivian Richa ..

5 minutes ago
 CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vis ..

CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vision for nation building

5 minutes ago
 Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI pre ..

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of ..

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

10 minutes ago
Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

10 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israel ..

SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israeli aggression

10 minutes ago
 Speakers for aligning education practices as per v ..

Speakers for aligning education practices as per vision of Allama Iqbal

40 seconds ago
 16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivati ..

16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in province: Provincial Min ..

41 seconds ago
 Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as T ..

Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as Trump rallies nearby

43 seconds ago
 Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan