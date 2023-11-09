Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar pays homage to Allama Iqbal

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, Thursday, said that the people of Sindh pay homage to the great philosopher and Poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal

The CM, in his message on Iqbal Day, said that people of Indo-Pak sub-continent acknowledge Allama Iqbal's academic, intellectual and political services.

Poet of the East presented the concept of a moderate and enlightened Islamic society, he said adding that the teachings of Allama Iqbal presented a composite set of solutions to the contemporary issues as well.

The Sindh CM said that Allama Iqbal was a great supporter of Pan-Islamic unity and he had reverence and affection for Palestine.

For the glorious permanence of Pakistan, we have to move forward with unity, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir urged.