Open Menu

Sindh Caretaker CM, Cabinet Members Meet Governor Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Sindh caretaker CM, cabinet members meet Governor Tessori

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqer and members of the provincial caretaker cabinet held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqer and members of the provincial caretaker cabinet held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday at Governor House.

In the meeting, the development plans for Sindh by the Federal government, measures taken to improve the economic and the overall political situation came under discussion.

They also discussed priority measures for solving the problems of the people and other matters of mutual interest.

The caretaker provincial ministers included Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Mubeen Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Muhammad Younis Dhaga, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Khuda Bakhsh Marri, Dr. Rana Hussain, Dr. Junaid Shah, Umar Soomro and Arshad Wali Muhammad.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for sa ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for saluting courage, dedication of ..

5 minutes ago
 Two killed, two injured in road accident

Two killed, two injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 Notables from Balochistan meet Caretaker Prime Min ..

Notables from Balochistan meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

1 minute ago
 Scheduled inauguration of 6 MGD Hussainabad water ..

Scheduled inauguration of 6 MGD Hussainabad water filtration plant postponed for ..

1 minute ago
 Mangla Dam Holds Steady at 1242 Feet, its Maximum ..

Mangla Dam Holds Steady at 1242 Feet, its Maximum Capacity

1 minute ago
 AJK President urges global action against human ri ..

AJK President urges global action against human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 minute ago
Jaranwala Tragedy: Muslim, Christian leaders call ..

Jaranwala Tragedy: Muslim, Christian leaders call for swift action, unity

47 minutes ago
 Hindu saint Swami Vichar Puran Anand offers Darsha ..

Hindu saint Swami Vichar Puran Anand offers Darshan to devotees

53 minutes ago
 One killed, three injured in road accident

One killed, three injured in road accident

53 minutes ago
 Book "Nelson Mandela on Kashmir" written by Salman ..

Book "Nelson Mandela on Kashmir" written by Salman Khan launched in South Africa ..

53 minutes ago
 Awareness Seminar on "Importance of vote" held in ..

Awareness Seminar on "Importance of vote" held in Hyderabad

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congr ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated on assuming office

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan