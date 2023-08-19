Sindh caretaker CM, cabinet members meet Governor Tessori

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqer and members of the provincial caretaker cabinet held a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday at Governor House

In the meeting, the development plans for Sindh by the Federal government, measures taken to improve the economic and the overall political situation came under discussion.

They also discussed priority measures for solving the problems of the people and other matters of mutual interest.

The caretaker provincial ministers included Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Mubeen Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Muhammad Younis Dhaga, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Khuda Bakhsh Marri, Dr. Rana Hussain, Dr. Junaid Shah, Umar Soomro and Arshad Wali Muhammad.