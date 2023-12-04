Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister Mohammed Ahmed Shah desires elected representatives to serve people

Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister Mohammed Ahmed Shah while desiring the elected representatives to serve the people, said that the general elections would take place

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister Mohammed Ahmed Shah while desiring the elected representatives to serve the people, said that the general elections would take place.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the Karachi Press Club (KPC), the minister said that his meeting with the caretaker Sindh chief minister was scheduled, in which he would raise journalists' issues for timely resolution.

Ahmed Shah said, 'I am focused on working journalists' and the issue of murdered journalists including Jan Mohammed Mahar would be taken up with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

The minister said that the issue of journalists' dues would also be discussed with the quarters concerned.

He said that the Karachi Press Club had been his first place of training and he had been associated with it almost for 45 years.

He said that the resolution to issues of journalists community would be among his priorities.

He further said that a training workshop would be held for the working journalists.

To a question, the caretaker information minister said that the ongoing projects must not be stopped in the province.

Ahmed Shah said that the way to make the country stronger could only be achieved by working at the cultural level.

He said that they had worked so much in that area.

He said that the KPC had always stood for the truth and it was the oldest Press Club in the country, adding the club had progressed so much.

Earlier, KPC President Saeed Sarbazai and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed along with senior journalists welcomed the caretaker minister and raised issues of journalists with him.