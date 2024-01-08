Open Menu

Sindh Caretaker Minister Highlights Foreign Investment Boost, International Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Sindh caretaker minister highlights foreign investment boost, international cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Sindh's Caretaker Home Minister, Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz, emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating foreign investors, aiming to bolster investment prospects. In a meeting with Croatian Ambassador Dr Drago Stambuk, Nawaz highlighted the advantageous outcomes for investors stemming from the government's economic reforms.

He underscored Pakistan's dedicated focus on attracting foreign investment to fortify economic stability and expressed the country's desire to foster amicable relations with all nations.

Addressing the distress faced by the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian government, Haris Nawaz urged the international community to alleviate their plight, emphasizing the imperative of resolving the Kashmir issue per United Nations resolutions.

The meeting primarily delved into discussions concerning cooperation, bilateral trade, and various shared interests. Additionally, topics encompassed the expulsion of illegally residing foreigners, specifically in Sindh, and initiatives to maintain law and order in the region.

