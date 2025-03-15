Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs Of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The 204th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast commenced on Saturday and will continue until March 16, 2025, at Daraza, Khairpur. A grand ceremony was held at the Sachal Sarmast shrine, where Commissioner Sukkur Division Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Director General Manzoor Hussain Mahesar, and SSP Khairpur Tauheed Rehman Memon were the guests of honor.
In his address, Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi acknowledged Hazrat Sachal Sarmast's invaluable contributions to promoting unity, peace, and love among Muslims. He emphasized the importance of following the teachings of Sufi saints like Sachal Sarmast to promote harmony and tolerance in society.
Director General Manzoor Hussain Mahesar highlighted the significance of Sufi shrines in promoting peace, love, and tolerance. He praised the efforts of the Sachal Sarmast Shrine Committee, led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, for organizing the Urs celebrations and promoting the teachings of the Sufi saint.
The ceremony also included the distribution of awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting the teachings of Sachal Sarmast. The awardees included:
Sachal Award: Dr. Fiaz Latif Chandio,Sachal Sarmast Sufi Singer Award: Syed Arshad Ali Shah,0Best Article Writer Award: Dr. Fiaz Latif Chandio, Best Folk Singer Award: Rashid Ali Hyderi, Best Sufi poet Award: Syed Arshad Ali Shah, Best Organizer Award: Wasim Gul Solangi and Best Media Coverage Award: Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Hussain Shah.
The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by Raja Suhrab Faqir, who presented a traditional Sufi dance, leaving the audience spellbound. Prominent personalities, including Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, AC Arbab Hussain Shah, SSP Khairpur Tauheed Rehman Memon, and others, attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast3 minutes ago
-
Ramazan nutrition: Avoiding junk food for healthier fast3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today5 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar13 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives, orders strict action against hoarders13 minutes ago
-
Senator Afnan calls for collective action against terrorism23 minutes ago
-
Rs. 5,000 being given to deserving people under Ramazan package23 minutes ago
-
Day for the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood (PBUH)’ observed with religious fervour acro ..43 minutes ago
-
Ministry revitalizing maritime sector through key initiatives43 minutes ago
-
Self-monitoring by tobacco industry to facilitate tax evasion, illicit trade, warn experts43 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber pays homage to departed scholar Moulana Syed Alam Shah Musavi1 hour ago