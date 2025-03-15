Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The 204th annual Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast commenced on Saturday and will continue until March 16, 2025, at Daraza, Khairpur. A grand ceremony was held at the Sachal Sarmast shrine, where Commissioner Sukkur Division Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Director General Manzoor Hussain Mahesar, and SSP Khairpur Tauheed Rehman Memon were the guests of honor.

In his address, Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi acknowledged Hazrat Sachal Sarmast's invaluable contributions to promoting unity, peace, and love among Muslims. He emphasized the importance of following the teachings of Sufi saints like Sachal Sarmast to promote harmony and tolerance in society.

Director General Manzoor Hussain Mahesar highlighted the significance of Sufi shrines in promoting peace, love, and tolerance. He praised the efforts of the Sachal Sarmast Shrine Committee, led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, for organizing the Urs celebrations and promoting the teachings of the Sufi saint.

The ceremony also included the distribution of awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting the teachings of Sachal Sarmast. The awardees included:

Sachal Award: Dr. Fiaz Latif Chandio,Sachal Sarmast Sufi Singer Award: Syed Arshad Ali Shah,0Best Article Writer Award: Dr. Fiaz Latif Chandio, Best Folk Singer Award: Rashid Ali Hyderi, Best Sufi poet Award: Syed Arshad Ali Shah, Best Organizer Award: Wasim Gul Solangi and Best Media Coverage Award: Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Hussain Shah.

The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by Raja Suhrab Faqir, who presented a traditional Sufi dance, leaving the audience spellbound. Prominent personalities, including Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah, AC Arbab Hussain Shah, SSP Khairpur Tauheed Rehman Memon, and others, attended the ceremony.