Sindh Chamber of Agriculture appeals Prime Minister to help farmers cope with locusts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the farmers of Sindh fight the locusts which had been devastating the crops in the province.

SCA President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah, in a statement, highlighted the huge damage and entailing financial losses to the farmers caused by the locusts in 2019.

"In the ongoing year the locusts have started early attacks due to incompetence of the Plant Protection Department," he said, adding that they again feared that insects would destroy the crops.

He suggested that in view of the spreading attacks of the locusts there would be a need of up to 15 planes to carry out insecticide aerial spray in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The SCA President suggested that the Federal government could seek help from China or acquire the planes on rent from the friendly neighbour.

"Otherwise the locusts would devour the mango orchards and the crops like cotton and vegetables in next 15 days," he warned.

He alleged that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Plant Protection Department were not taking the threat of locusts seriously. "Because of non-serious response of the departments concerned in 2019, the locusts are emerging as a still bigger threat this year," he said.

According to Shah, a huge locust swarm would enter Sindh in the first week of May.

"We are running out of time now," he said.

The SCA urged the Prime Minister to take action against the officials who failed to respond effectively to the locust attacks.

"The alarm bells of the locust attacks are ringing. If the federal government acted timely to stave off the threat the action will be always remembered," he said.